Navy Band Sea Chanters perform at West Memphis High School

Musician 1st Class Madilyn Crossland, from Fremont, Calif., is featured during the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performance at West Memphis High School during the ensemble’s 2024 performance on their 2024 national tour. The concert was attended by enthusiastic elementary, middle and high school choir students, parents, teachers, community residents, local Navy recruiter MM2 Arianna Bell, as well as veterans, uniting the Arkansas community through the power of music and the Navy Band’s unique ability to make powerful connections between Americans and their Navy.

