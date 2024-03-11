80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

Senior Airman Lorenzo Campbell, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, Senior Airman Ryan Test, 80th FGS weapons load crew team chief, navigate a MJ-1 Lift Truck with a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb toward an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. Load crew members utilize the lift truck to load, unload, and position munitions on the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

