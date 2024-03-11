Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded [Image 2 of 4]

    80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

    KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. A’Donte Richard, far back, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, Senior Airman Jacob Garcia, front left, 80th FGS weapons load crew member and SrA Nicholas Velasquez, 80th FGS weapons load crew member, push a 20 millimeter Gatling gun ammo belt toward an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. A hand crank is used to load the empty ammo belt into the aircraft, pushing out unused bullets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 23:49
    Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH
