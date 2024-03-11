80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

Staff Sgt. A’Donte Richard, far back, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew chief, Senior Airman Jacob Garcia, front left, 80th FGS weapons load crew member and SrA Nicholas Velasquez, 80th FGS weapons load crew member, push a 20 millimeter Gatling gun ammo belt toward an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. A hand crank is used to load the empty ammo belt into the aircraft, pushing out unused bullets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

