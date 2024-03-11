80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

Senior Airman Brayden Bruns, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, tightens a panel after loading a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. The 80th FGS was tasked with supporting the 80th Fighter Squadron in maintaining and loading the F-16s during their aerial support at Cobra Gold 24. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

