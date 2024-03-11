80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

Airman Jeremiah Laufau, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a screw onto a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. The GBU-12 has a nose-mounted laser seeker attached along with fins for precision targeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 23:49
|Photo ID:
|8289471
|VIRIN:
|240306-F-TG061-1141
|Resolution:
|6765x4655
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
