Airman Jeremiah Laufau, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a screw onto a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. The GBU-12 has a nose-mounted laser seeker attached along with fins for precision targeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 23:49 Photo ID: 8289471 VIRIN: 240306-F-TG061-1141 Resolution: 6765x4655 Size: 3.34 MB Location: KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, TH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.