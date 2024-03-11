Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded [Image 3 of 4]

    80th FGS Weapons Load Crew Keep F-16s Locked, Loaded

    KORAT ROYAL THAI AIR FORCE BASE, THAILAND

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Jeremiah Laufau, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member, tightens a screw onto a GBU-12 Paveway II bomb on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during Joint Exercise Cobra Gold 24 at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base, Thailand, March 6, 2024. The GBU-12 has a nose-mounted laser seeker attached along with fins for precision targeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joao Marcus Costa)

    Cobra Gold, CG24, INDOPACOM, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron, AMMO

