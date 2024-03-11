Maj. Todd Golden, U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett, read a book with many different stories to students at the annual Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California, March 1, 2024.
Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America
