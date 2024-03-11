Maj. Todd Golden, U.S. Army Reserve Chaplain stationed at Fort Hunter Liggett, read a book with many different stories to students at the annual Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California, March 1, 2024.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8289116 VIRIN: 240301-D-QR381-5058 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.