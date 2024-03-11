Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 3 of 5]

    Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Police Officer David Miller drove his police vehicle to the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California, March 1, 2024, and was a huge hit. Students were educated on the buttons and switches in the cabin of his police cruiser.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army Reserve
    military children
    Read Across America
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Army community partnership

