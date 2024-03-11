Fort Hunter Liggett Firefighter Clayton Gardner read ‘No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,’ a fire safety-centric book, during the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California March 1, 2024. One 4th grader exclaimed that it was his favorite book of the day.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8289113 VIRIN: 240301-D-QR381-5386 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 1.45 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.