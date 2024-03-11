Fort Hunter Liggett Firefighter Clayton Gardner read ‘No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,’ a fire safety-centric book, during the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California March 1, 2024. One 4th grader exclaimed that it was his favorite book of the day.
Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America
