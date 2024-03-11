Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 1 of 5]

    Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Stephen K Robinson 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Firefighter Clayton Gardner read ‘No Dragons for Tea; Fire Safety for Kids and Dragons,’ a fire safety-centric book, during the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California March 1, 2024. One 4th grader exclaimed that it was his favorite book of the day.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:34
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
    US Army Reserve
    military children
    Read Across America
    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Army community partnership

