Fort Hunter Liggett Police Officer Todd Sullivan said that he spent more time answering children’s questions about his careers and uniform than he did reading books during the Read Across America event at San Antonio Elementary School in Lockwood, California, March 1, 2024. He said it was all worth the time as the children are inquisitive and searching for that switch that will turn the light on to their futures.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 19:34 Photo ID: 8289114 VIRIN: 240301-D-QR381-5813 Resolution: 4000x2252 Size: 1.96 MB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hunter Liggett supports Read Across America [Image 5 of 5], by Stephen K Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.