AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Plehn, President of the National Defense University, speaks with family and friends of the Jockey-14 crew during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony was held as a reminder of those lost during the Jockey-14 crash, their sacrifices and their families’ enduring sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

