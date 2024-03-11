An attendee of the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony plays taps at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony was held as a reminder of those lost during the Jockey-14 crash, their sacrifices and their families’ enduring sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8288926
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QE874-1278
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT