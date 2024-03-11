Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    An attendee of the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony plays taps at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony was held as a reminder of those lost during the Jockey-14 crash, their sacrifices and their families’ enduring sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8288926
    VIRIN: 240314-F-QE874-1278
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    16th SOS
    Jockey-14

