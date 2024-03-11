AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 16th Special Operations Squadron flies over the Air Park during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The flyover represented the continuing legacy of Jockey-14 and honored the fallen following Air Commando tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

