An AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 16th Special Operations Squadron flies over the Air Park during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The flyover represented the continuing legacy of Jockey-14 and honored the fallen following Air Commando tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8288923
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QE874-1011
|Resolution:
|4393x2923
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|2
This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT