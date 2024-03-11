Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim 

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guardsmen, assigned to 1st Special Operations Force Support Squadron, carry a wreath during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony was held as a reminder of those lost during the Jockey-14 crash, their sacrifices and their families’ enduring sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 17:29
    Photo ID: 8288925
    VIRIN: 240314-F-QE874-1198
    Resolution: 5750x3826
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    16th SOS
    Jockey-14

