AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Plehn, President of the National Defense University, provides remarks during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony represented the continuing legacy of Jockey-14 and honored the fallen crew members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)

