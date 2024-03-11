U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Plehn, President of the National Defense University, provides remarks during the Jockey-14 Remembrance Ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Mar. 14, 2024. The ceremony represented the continuing legacy of Jockey-14 and honored the fallen crew members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ty Pilgrim)
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8288924
|VIRIN:
|240314-F-QE874-1144
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|3
This work, AFSOC honors JOCKEY-14 crew at 30th Anniversary Remembrance Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Ty Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT