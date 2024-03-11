NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held a Leadership Development Event on February 21, 2024 to provide all military, civilian, and foreign national personnel serving as supervisors with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their leadership roles. This event offered team members the ability to explore leadership concepts and develop essential skills to pursue “Get Real, Get Better” objectives.

