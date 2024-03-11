Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills [Image 4 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

    BAHRAIN

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held a Leadership Development Event on February 21, 2024 to provide all military, civilian, and foreign national personnel serving as supervisors with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their leadership roles. This event offered team members the ability to explore leadership concepts and develop essential skills to pursue “Get Real, Get Better” objectives.

