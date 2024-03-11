NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

Photo By Margaret Algarin | NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held a Leadership Development Event on February 21, 2024 to provide...... read more read more Photo By Margaret Algarin | NAVSUP FLC Bahrain held a Leadership Development Event on February 21, 2024 to provide all military, civilian, and foreign national personnel serving as supervisors with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their leadership roles. This event offered team members the ability to explore leadership concepts and develop essential skills to pursue “Get Real, Get Better” objectives. see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain held a Leadership Development Event on February 21, 2024 to provide all military, civilian, and foreign national personnel serving as supervisors with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in their leadership roles. This event offered team members the ability to explore leadership concepts and develop essential skills to pursue “Get Real, Get Better” objectives.



Investing in leadership development is vital to the NAVSUP FLC Bahrain mission and its ability to successfully support a multitude of customers operating in the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility. Mrs. Jacqueline Adams, Command Continuous Process Improvement Champion, and LTJG Trevor Coen, Action Officer for the event, developed a training program utilizing available resources and tailored the day’s training to the specific goals of the command.



"A strong team is needed for success in any field, but it's essential in the Navy. Our mission is often complex and demanding, and we need to be able to rely on each other to get the job done.” said CAPT Alex Wallace III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer. “We continue on our Get Real, Get Better journey, which is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance."



Among the keynote speakers, Mr. Glen Stafford, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain executive director, led an insightful discussion on “Intrusive Leadership,” educating the team on the fundamental characteristics of this leadership style. The central idea behind this approach is for supervisors to prioritize the well-being of their teams by investing time and effort in building better relationships, improving communication, and fostering trust within the group. This leadership style can be a powerful tool for creating unity of purpose and team cohesion.



During the assembly, CDR John Bing, the executive officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, emphasized that ownership is a crucial element of effective leadership. Leaders who take ownership of their decisions and actions inspire trust and confidence in their team. Building a thriving team environment requires a consistent and dedicated effort from leaders.



“Cultivating leadership skills is a continuous process,” said Mr. Dennis Lisbon, Supervisory Contracting Officer. “Attending events such as these fosters relationships within your team and enhances leadership skills.”



Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy Chaplains’ Religious Enrichment Development Operations (CREDO) det Bahrain team member Chaplain Travis Armes also joined NAVSUP FLC Bahrain to educate members on the skills needed to maintain a supportive environment for staff and shared several important tools to improve resiliency and cope with daily stressors. Participants also completed a personality tool assessment to understand their behavior and leadership style. This important activity helped attendees be aware of the many drivers of employee behaviors that affect how the workforce functions and teams interact.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.