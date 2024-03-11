CDR John Bing, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain executive officer, spoke to the assembly about the importance of creating a strong team dynamic. By giving your full support and specifying ownership for your assigned mission you are positioning your team for success. Building a thriving team environment requires ongoing effort and dedication from leaders.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 07:25
|Photo ID:
|8287717
|VIRIN:
|240220-N-DH168-1004
|Resolution:
|4722x2500
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills
