CDR John Bing, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain executive officer, spoke to the assembly about the importance of creating a strong team dynamic. By giving your full support and specifying ownership for your assigned mission you are positioning your team for success. Building a thriving team environment requires ongoing effort and dedication from leaders.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.14.2024 07:25 Photo ID: 8287717 VIRIN: 240220-N-DH168-1004 Resolution: 4722x2500 Size: 1.35 MB Location: BH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills [Image 4 of 4], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.