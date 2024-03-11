Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills [Image 3 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

    BAHRAIN

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    "A strong team is needed for success in any field, but it's essential in the Navy. Our mission is often complex and demanding, and we need to be able to rely on each other to get the job done. As we continue on our Get Real, Get Better journey, which is a call to action for every Navy leader to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance." said CAPT Alex Wallace III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 07:25
    Photo ID: 8287719
    VIRIN: 240220-N-DH168-1015
    Resolution: 6043x3017
    Size: 964.76 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    GALLERY

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills
    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

