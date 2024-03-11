Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills [Image 2 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills

    BAHRAIN

    02.21.2024

    Photo by Margaret Algarin 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    Mr. Glen Stafford, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain executive director, led an insightful discussion on “Intrusive Leadership” educating the team on the fundamental characteristics of this leadership style. Based centrally on supervisors making a focused investment the well-being of their teams to build stronger relationships and enhance communication and trust, this leadership style can be a powerful tool for creating unity of purpose and team cohesion.

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Enhances Effective Leadership Skills [Image 4 of 4], by Margaret Algarin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

