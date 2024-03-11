A U.S. Air Force loadmaster with the 67th Special Operations Squadron, attaches a ramp to an MC-130J Commando II, in preparation for training with Romanian Land Forces High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), during exercise Trojan Footprint 2024, Elefsina Air Base, Greece, March 12, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

