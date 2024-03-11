U.S. Air Force maintainers with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conduct pre-flight operations on a MC-130J Commando II, during exercise Trojan Footprint 2024, Elefsina Air Base, March 12, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8287430
|VIRIN:
|240312-F-WT432-1194
|Resolution:
|5786x3851
|Size:
|7.17 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
