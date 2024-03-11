U.S. Air Force maintainers with the 67th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, conduct pre-flight operations on a MC-130J Commando II, during exercise Trojan Footprint 2024, Elefsina Air Base, March 12, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

