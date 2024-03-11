Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 3 of 7]

    Trojan Footprint 2024

    ROMANIA

    03.12.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 67th Special Operations Squadron, guide a Romanian Land Forces High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) onto an MC-130J Commando II, during exercise Trojan Footprint 2024, near Boboc, Romania, March 12, 2024. Rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) training showcases a crew’s combat readiness and quick-precision-striking ability by rapidly preparing and mobilizing the HIMARS. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    Date Taken: 03.12.2024
    Date Posted: 03.14.2024 02:50
    SOF
    SOCEUR
    AFSOC
    352 SOW
    TrojanFootprint24
    TFP 24

