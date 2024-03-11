U.S. Air Force loadmasters with the 67th Special Operations Squadron, chain down a Romanian Land Forces High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) on an MC-130J Commando II, during exercise Trojan Footprint 2024, near Boboc, Romania, March 11, 2024. Rapid infiltration (HIRAIN) training showcases a crew’s combat readiness and quick-precision-striking ability by rapidly preparing and mobilizing the HIMARS. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

