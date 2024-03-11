Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant

    TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. service members and ceremony guests from around Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, along with contractors with A&R Pacific-Garney Federal Joint Venture, pose for a photo before a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024
    Location: TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, US
    This work, The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

