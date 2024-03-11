The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant

Jay McQuillen Jr., a Davenport, Iowa native, president of A&R Pacific-Garney Federal Joint Venture, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

