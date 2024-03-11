Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant [Image 6 of 8]

    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant

    TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage, a Chico, California native, commanding general of Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, center left, and U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Stitt, a Chandler, Arizona native, left, and contractors with A&R Pacific-Garney Federal Joint Venture, prepare to “break ground” in a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:30
    Photo ID: 8285706
    VIRIN: 240306-M-UE056-1247
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 5.98 MB
    Location: TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, US
    Hometown: CHANDLER, AZ, US
    Hometown: CHICO, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant
    The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Base Facilities
    construction
    breaking ground
    modernization
    PWD
    USMCNews

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT