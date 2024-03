U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Dreyer, a Le Roy, New York native, public works officer, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Department, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 11:30 Photo ID: 8285701 VIRIN: 240306-M-UE056-1061 Resolution: 8019x5349 Size: 5.82 MB Location: TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, US Hometown: LE ROY, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.