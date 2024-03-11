U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. David Dreyer, a Le Roy, New York native, public works officer, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Department, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new wastewater treatment plant at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, March 6, 2024. The new WWTP project will decommission the current plant, construction of the new plant is expected to be completed in 2027. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Makayla Elizalde)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 11:30
|Photo ID:
|8285701
|VIRIN:
|240306-M-UE056-1061
|Resolution:
|8019x5349
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYINE PALMS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LE ROY, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Combat Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Wastewater Treatment Plant [Image 8 of 8], by Sgt Makayla Elizalde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
