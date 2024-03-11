Family members of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso takes a photo on top of a C-5M Super Galaxy t-tail while it undergoes maintenance in the 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
This work, Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
