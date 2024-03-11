U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. John De La Cruz, Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso Airman Leadership School instructor, welcomes family members of the late Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso to the school at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 09:17
|Photo ID:
|8285261
|VIRIN:
|240307-F-BO262-1001
|Resolution:
|4312x2870
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT