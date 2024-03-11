Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members

Family members of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso watch Staff Sgt. Dylan Bulick, center, 436th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, MWD Toni, and Senior Airman Mark Serrano, right, 436th SFS MWD handler, put on a demonstration at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

