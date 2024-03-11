Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members [Image 8 of 10]

    Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2024

    Photo by Roland Balik      

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    John Greim, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock coordinator, gives a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight deck to family members of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    This work, Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Air Mobility Command
    Airman Leadership School
    436th Airlift Wing
    436th Force Support Squadron
    Staff Sgt Julio Alonso

