John Greim, right, 436th Maintenance Squadron Isochronal Inspection Dock coordinator, gives a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight deck to family members of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 09:17 Photo ID: 8285268 VIRIN: 240307-F-BO262-1023 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 5.98 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members [Image 10 of 10], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.