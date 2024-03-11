Dover AFB ALS cadre host Staff Sgt Julio Alonso family members

The family of U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julio Alonso poses for a photo on the observation floor during a tour of the air traffic control tower at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 7, 2024. The Alonso family visited the school house named after the former instructor, along with various units on base during their day-long tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

