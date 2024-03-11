Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 22 of 30]

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Sgt. Jacob Sevigny, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, moves this team towards their objective as they conduct dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 03:36
    Photo ID: 8284809
    VIRIN: 240310-A-DT978-2082
    Resolution: 7749x5166
    Size: 27.17 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 30 of 30], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop
    Dismounted Operations with O Troop

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT