Dismounted Operations with O Troop

U.S. Sgt. Jacob Sevigny, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, moves this team towards their objective as they conduct dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

