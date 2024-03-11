U.S. Spc. Kest Casty, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, provides security for his team with a M240B machine gun as they conduct dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2024 Date Posted: 03.13.2024 03:36 Photo ID: 8284816 VIRIN: 240310-A-DT978-2078 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 32.22 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 30 of 30], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.