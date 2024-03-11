Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 25 of 30]

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Sevigny, assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, calls in a 9-line medevac request while Sgt. Javier Pineiro receives Tactical Combat Casualty Care as a simulated casualty during dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 03:36
    Photo ID: 8284812
    VIRIN: 240310-A-DT978-2099
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 26.87 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 30 of 30], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    VCorps
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    ToujoursPret

