U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
(U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2024 03:36
|Photo ID:
|8284813
|VIRIN:
|240310-A-DT978-2088
|Resolution:
|4778x7167
|Size:
|28.84 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 30 of 30], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
