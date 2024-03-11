Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop [Image 26 of 30]

    Dismounted Operations with O Troop

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    03.10.2024

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct dismounted live fire operations at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 10, 2024. The 2nd Cavalry Regiment provides V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps, with combat-credible forces capable of rapid deployment throughout the European theater to defend the NATO alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

