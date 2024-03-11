Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) [Image 18 of 19]

    Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska)

    CORDOVA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    As viewed from above, Alaska and Maine Air National Guardsmen assemble Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) tents while participating in Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) at Cordova, Alaska, March 5, 2024. VG24-2 was a full-scale exercise designed to ensure effective coordination and emergency response between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners in the event of a natural disaster. Responding to a simulated large magnitude earthquake, National Guardsmen from Alaska and Maine deployed to Cordova to establish sheltering and feeding operations utilizing a DRBS and an Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) as well as conduct point-of-distribution operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Emergency Response Exercise

    Alaska
    Vigilant Guard
    Arctic Strategy
    Disaster Relief Beddown System
    VG24AK
    Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen

