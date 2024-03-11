Maine Air National Guard 1st Lt. Matthew McCarthy installs the upper support beam for a Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) tent while participating in Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) at Cordova, Alaska, March 5, 2024. VG24-2 was a full-scale exercise designed to ensure effective coordination and emergency response between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners in the event of a natural disaster. Responding to a simulated large magnitude earthquake, National Guardsmen from Alaska and Maine deployed to Cordova to establish sheltering and feeding operations utilizing a DRBS and an Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) as well as conduct point-of-distribution operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 19:33
|Photo ID:
|8284420
|VIRIN:
|240305-Z-PB632-1012
|Resolution:
|5504x3669
|Size:
|2.75 MB
|Location:
|CORDOVA, AK, US
|Hometown:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Hometown:
|CORDOVA, AK, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) [Image 19 of 19], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
