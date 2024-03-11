Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) [Image 6 of 19]

    Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska)

    CORDOVA, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2024

    Photo by Dana Rosso 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen offload from a 176th Wing C-17 Globemaster III while supporting Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska), at Merle K. “Mudhole” Smith Airport, Cordova, Alaska, March 5, 2024. VG24-2 was a full-scale exercise designed to ensure effective coordination and emergency response between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners in the event of a natural disaster. Responding to a simulated large magnitude earthquake, National Guardsmen from Alaska and Maine deployed to Cordova to establish sheltering and feeding operations utilizing a Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) and an Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) as well as conduct point-of-distribution operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 19:32
    Photo ID: 8284412
    VIRIN: 240305-Z-PB632-1004
    Resolution: 5871x3914
    Size: 4.61 MB
    Location: CORDOVA, AK, US
    Hometown: BANGOR, ME, US
    Hometown: CORDOVA, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) [Image 19 of 19], by Dana Rosso, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Emergency Response Exercise

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Vigilant Guard
    emergency repsonse
    Arctic Strategy
    VG24AK

