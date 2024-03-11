Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska)

Alaska Air National Guardsmen from the 176th Wing offload pallets of gear from C-17 Globemaster III while supporting Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska), at Merle K. “Mudhole” Smith Airport, Cordova, Alaska, March 5, 2024. VG24-2 was a full-scale exercise designed to ensure effective coordination and emergency response between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners in the event of a natural disaster. Responding to a simulated large magnitude earthquake, National Guardsmen from Alaska and Maine deployed to Cordova to establish sheltering and feeding operations utilizing a Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) and an Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) as well as conduct point-of-distribution operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

