Alaska and Maine National Guardsmen conduct Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska)

Alaska and Maine Air National Guardsmen assemble a support frame for a Disaster Relief Beddown System (DRBS) tent while participating in Exercise Vigilant Guard 2024-2 (Alaska) at Cordova, Alaska, March 5, 2024. VG24-2 was a full-scale exercise designed to ensure effective coordination and emergency response between local, state, private sector, non-governmental organizations, and federal partners in the event of a natural disaster. Responding to a simulated large magnitude earthquake, National Guardsmen from Alaska and Maine deployed to Cordova to establish sheltering and feeding operations utilizing a DRBS and an Expandable Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen (E-SPEK) as well as conduct point-of-distribution operations. (Alaska National Guard photo by Dana Rosso)

