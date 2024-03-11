Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 5 of 5]

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

    FIJI

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Navy Chief Erik Muniz, Explosive Ordnance Technician, attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) refreshes Specialist Maja Maas Eppley, U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment, on metal-detecting techniques during a DPAA investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 15th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (Photograph by Technical Officer Jeremaia Veisa with the Fiji Museum)

    IMAGE INFO

