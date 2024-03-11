Divers from the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) survey the ocean floor during an investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 8th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Christian Roscios)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8284136 VIRIN: 240208-D-XX123-1001 Resolution: 1296x972 Size: 141.92 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.