Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 2 of 5]

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

    FIJI

    02.08.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Divers from the U.S. Army 7th Engineer Dive Detachment and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) survey the ocean floor during an investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 8th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (U.S. Army photo by Specialist Christian Roscios)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:13
    Photo ID: 8284136
    VIRIN: 240208-D-XX123-1001
    Resolution: 1296x972
    Size: 141.92 KB
    Location: FJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji
    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji
    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji
    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji
    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoD
    survey
    USA
    Fiji
    DPAA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT