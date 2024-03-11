DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

Matthew Defelice, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Forensic Archaeologist, reviews survey data with a partner from the Fiji Museum during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 7th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (Photograph by Technical Officer Jeremaia Veisa with the Fiji Museum)

