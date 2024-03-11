U.S. Navy Chief Erik Muniz, Explosive Ordnance Technician, attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) enters the water for underwater surveying during a DPAA investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 15th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (Photograph by Technical Officer Jeremaia Veisa with the Fiji Museum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.12.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8284138 VIRIN: 240215-D-XX123-1003 Resolution: 939x1444 Size: 462.69 KB Location: FJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.