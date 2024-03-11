DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

U.S. Navy Chief Erik Muniz, Explosive Ordnance Technician, attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) enters the water for underwater surveying during a DPAA investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 15th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses. DPAA uses a combination of surface and underwater surveying techniques to locate underwater loss sites around the world. (Photograph by Technical Officer Jeremaia Veisa with the Fiji Museum)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8284138
|VIRIN:
|240215-D-XX123-1003
|Resolution:
|939x1444
|Size:
|462.69 KB
|Location:
|FJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
