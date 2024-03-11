Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji [Image 1 of 5]

    DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

    FIJI

    02.07.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    Mr. Elia Nakaro, Manager of Archaeology and Gazetting with the Fiji Museum, prepares a side-scan sonar device during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 7th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses.

