DPAA Investigates the waters of the Republic of Fiji

Mr. Elia Nakaro, Manager of Archaeology and Gazetting with the Fiji Museum, prepares a side-scan sonar device during a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) investigation mission in the Republic of Fiji, February 7th, 2024. The joint, multi-national team spent three weeks searching for evidence of aircraft lost during World War II, and the missing aircrew associated with the losses.

