Trojan Footprint 2024

Two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrafts, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, fly in formation prior to conducting static line jump training with Greek special forces during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, over Greece, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8283138
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-WT432-5315
|Resolution:
|5447x3624
|Size:
|8.08 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
