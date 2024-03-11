Trojan Footprint 2024

Greek special operations forces jump out of two U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II aircrafts, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for static line jump training during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, over Greece, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint promotes peace and security through cooperation, collaboration, and interoperability through a display of solidarity and transparency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

