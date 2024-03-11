Greek special operations forces prepare to board a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for static line jump training during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2024 10:45
|Photo ID:
|8283131
|VIRIN:
|240308-F-WT432-3236
|Resolution:
|4138x2753
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|GR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trojan Footprint 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
