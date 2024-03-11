Trojan Footprint 2024

Greek special operations forces prepare to board a U.S. Air Force MC-130J Commando II, operated by the 67th Special Operations Squadron, for static line jump training during exercise Trojan Footprint 24, near Athens, Greece, March 8, 2024. Exercise Trojan Footprint is a demonstration of Allies and partner nations’ ability to seamlessly operate together to maintain global freedom and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

